The nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., comes from a long line of acclaimed politicians.

The presidential candidate was born in 1954 to Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Ethel Kennedy and has 11 siblings: Joseph, Kerry, Courtney, Rory, David, Kathleen, Michael, Max, Douglas and Christopher. (David and Michael passed away in 1984 and 1997, respectively.)

Following in his dad’s footsteps, Robert entered into law founding the environmental law firm Kennedy & Madonna in 2000. In 2023, he announced his plan to run as an independent in the 2024 presidential race, however, four of his siblings denounced his candidacy.

“The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country,” Rory, Kerry, Joseph and Kathleen Kennedy said in an October 2023 statement. “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Robert’s siblings, wives and kids: