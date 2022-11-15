Cancel OK
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12: Everything to Know

 Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock
4
podcast

What do you get when you let a Seinfeld cocreator make a TV show about himself? Well, you end up with one of the most warped, satirical versions of Hollywood you’ll ever see. With humble beginnings and a cult following, Curb Your Enthusiasm is now one of the most popular comedy series out there.

After over two decades of airtime on HBO programming, the 12th season of Curb is coming, to everyone’s excitement. With the popularity this show has with the public and the ravings of critics, it is no surprise that another season is on the way.

In the year 2000, HBO released its first episode of this hit series, and it quickly became a smash hit. People quickly learned to love the improv skills of the cast. It’s impressive what these actors can come up with on the fly.

Not only does Larry David act in the show, but he is the main writer, heading up a talented staff. Popular review sites like Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic and IMDB score the show up in the high 80s and low 90s. This is almost unheard of for a show that’s run for 22 years and counting.

From simplistic, low-quality footage in the first season to impressive production quality in the latest, the show has come a long way.

Keep scrolling to learn what we know about Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12:

