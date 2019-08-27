The most magical vacation ever! Sean Lowe and his pregnant wife, Catherine Giudici, embarked on a Disney Cruise with their sons, Samuel and Isaiah.

The Bachelor couple, who met during season 17 of the ABC dating series, kicked off their trip on Monday, August 26.

“The blue eyed ones can’t hang,” the 33-year-old graphic designer captioned a sweet family selfie on Monday via Instagram. “Have fun checking out the inside of your squinted eyelids for the rest of the cruise!”

Lowe, 35, and Giudici tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first child two years later. In 2018, Samuel, now 3, became a big brother to Isaiah, now 15 months. The Marriage Boot Camp alums announced earlier this summer that they are expecting again.

“The first two have been pretty cool, so why not a third?” the former Bachelorette contestant wrote alongside a photo in June, debuting his wife’s baby bump.

After boarding the ship on Monday, Giudici started documenting their family vacation via her Instagram Story.

“I want to thank everybody for all of their input on what to bring on this cruise because it really truly helped me,” she told her 1.3 million followers. “I whipped out a bunch of those things you guys recommended and Sean Lowe’s like, ‘Wow you really came prepared.’ … Keep following along with us!”

After waking up on the boat on Tuesday, August 27, Giudici, Lowe and their sons enjoyed a sea creature-themed breakfast before they headed to an aquarium at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas.

“Not a bad idea,” Giudici wrote alongside a video of the fish. “This was mind-blowing.”

