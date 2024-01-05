Your account
Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy’s Family Album With Son Hudson, Husband Brett Randle

By
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Madison LeCroy might have a new man in her life with husband Brett Randle, but her son, Hudson, has always had her heart.

The Southern Charm star welcomed Hudson in November 2012 with her then-husband, Josh Hughes. LeCroy and Hughes called it quits in 2015 and have since worked out a seamless coparenting dynamic.

“Josh and I see each other every week. We have joint custody. We are both very hands-on with our son,” LeCroy exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “My coparenting started off rough but we both sucked it up and made it about Hudson not us.”

Randle, who wed LeCroy in November 2022, has also become a big part of Hudson’s life. “Brett and Josh get along better than I could ask for,” LeCroy added. “We are all being adults about the situation and whatever it takes to keep Hudson happy and loved. Josh is happy for me because he can see how much Hudson cares for Brett.”

Scroll down to see LeCroy’s sweetest family moments:

Southern Charm

