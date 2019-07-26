Bump Watch Pregnant Tori Roloff Cradles Baby Bump on 4th Anniversary Date With Husband Zach Roloff: ‘Perfect’ By Riley Cardoza July 26, 2019 Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Pregnant PSA Tori clarified that all she had in her cup was sparkling cider. Back to top More News This Hydrating Kit Seriously Makes Skin Glow — 43% Off! Whitney Port Says This Is the ‘Most Comfortable Wireless Bra’ and Wears It Every Day This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With Nearly 1,800 Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon More News