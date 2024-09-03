1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton’s visit to the Tennessee Safari Park was one bumpy ride.

Us Weekly can confirm that before the TLC star was arrested on various charges, Slaton, 36, needed a stretcher after she was allegedly bitten by a camel at the wildlife and safari park on Monday, September 2.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the reality star could be seen holding a piece of clothing around her arm that seemingly served as a tourniquet.

Police later confirmed to Us Weekly that a zoo employee called 911 to report Slaton was bitten by a camel and as a result of an alleged injury, was taken to the ER. She was later released from the hospital.

After Slaton received professional care, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department confirmed via Facebook that she was taken into custody after police responded to a call about a guest being bit by a camel at a local drive-through zoo.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the police wrote in a statement posted via Facebook.

According to the post, Slaton was “arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.” A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn was present in the vehicle and was also arrested on the same charges, according to the police statement.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, September 3, that Slaton and Lovvorn were still in custody and awaiting a bond hearing after being found with what police believed to be mushrooms and marijuana in their possession.

Slaton’s sons Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman — were present in her car at the time of her arrest but were not injured, according to the Crockett County Sheriff.

Us can confirm the Department of Children and Family Services is involved and “a plan has been put in motion involving the parents and there is still ongoing investigation as to where the kids will be placed.”

At the time of the arrest, the children were released into the custody of a family member.

Viewers met Amy when she rose to fame alongside her sister, Tammy Slaton, on TLC’s 1000-Lbs. Sisters. The series, which premiered in 2020, has documented the ups and downs of the pair’s respective weight loss journeys and how it’s impacted their health and personal lives.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson