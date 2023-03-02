Through thick and thin. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and husband, Michael Halterman, have been by each other’s side even before their reality TV days.

The twosome met while in high school in the 2000s but didn’t tie the knot until March 2019 in Nashville. Throughout the TLC series, which premiered in January 2020, Amy has gushed about how her partner has been her rock throughout her health journey alongside her sister, Tammy Slaton.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Amy recalled during the series premiere. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

Amy began her wellness journey so she could achieve her goal of becoming a mother. The reality star’s doctor crafted a diet and exercise plan for her so she could become eligible for gastric bypass surgery. After adhering to the regimen, Amy underwent the procedure in 2020, losing enough weight to get pregnant.

In November 2020, the Kentucky natives became parents as they welcomed their first child, son Gage. Less than two years later, Amy announced she was expecting again.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” she wrote via Instagram in January of that year alongside a photo of her toddler sporting a onesie that read, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.”

That February, the YouTube personality opened up about her dynamic with Michael ahead of welcoming baby No. 2.

“He loves me and supports me. He don’t care how much I weigh, how much I lose. He don’t care,” she told The Sun at the time. “He just wants me and the babies to be healthy. He’s excited about being a dad again, [but] secretly he wanted a girl.”

Seven months later, Amy gave birth to their second son, Glenn. “Welcome Glenn Allen Halterman,” the TLC personality announced via Instagram in July 2022. Less than one year later, Amy exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that she and Michael didn’t plan on expanding their family anymore.

“I do not want more kids, my family is complete!” she told Us in February 2023 while explaining how she balances motherhood and self-care. “As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself.”

Keep scrolling to see Amy and Michael’s relationship timeline: