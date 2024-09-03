1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton was arrested at a Tennessee zoo over the holiday weekend.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department confirmed via Facebook that Slaton, 36, was taken into custody on Monday, September 2, after police responded to a call about a guest being bit by a camel at a local zoo. “Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the police wrote in the social media statement.

According to the post, Slaton was arrested on “illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.” The statement did not confirm whether Slaton’s kids Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman — were the kids present at the time of the arrest.

A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn was present in the vehicle and was arrested on the same charges, according to the police statement. (Us Weekly has reached out to Slaton’s rep for comment.)

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” the announcement continued. “The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

Amy rose to fame alongside her sister, Tammy Slaton, on TLC’s 1000-Lbs. Sisters. The series, which premiered in 2020, has documented the ups and downs of the pair’s respective weight loss journeys and how it’s impacted their health and personal lives.

Amy’s relationship with Halterman has also played out on the small screen. The pair tied the knot in 2019 and went on to welcome their kids in 2020 and 2022.

Less than one year after welcoming their second child, Halterman filed for divorce from Amy after nearly four years of marriage. In court documents obtained by Us, Halterman listed their date of separation as February 24, 2023, and requested a restraining order for the two of them to remain “500 feet from the residence of the other party.”

In the restraining order request, Halterman also requested that he and Amy be prevented from making “any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another.” Halterman also asked that he and Amy enter a “shared parenting schedule.”

The exes reportedly finalized their divorce in September 2023, agreeing to split custody of their two kids.

Amy exclusively opened up to Us about her and Halterman’s relationship months before his divorce filing, revealing that she was not interested in having another child. “I do not want more kids, my family is complete!” she shared in February 2023. “As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself.”