Moving forward. Amy Slaton’s estranged husband, Michael Halterman, is seeking a civil restraining order amid their divorce.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star’s former partner, 40, was the one to file for separation on March 13, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Halterman — who listed the date of separation as February 24 — requested that the court “enter a civil restraining order” that would keep both parties “500 feet from one another at all times” and make them stay “500 feet from the residence of the other party.”

According to the filing, he wants the restraining order to include a caveat preventing either individual from making “any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another.”

If the order is granted, the Kentucky native and Slaton, 35, would only be allowed to communicate through counsel or the use of a “court approved app.”

The pair — who share sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 9 months — have yet to reach a custody agreement. Halterman, however, requested in his March filing that the court reward temporary joint custody, noting that “both parties have been in a caregiver role for the children since birth.”

He asked a judge to “enter a shared parenting schedule” since the former couple have no prior “orders of custody or parenting time.” The documents also stated that Slaton’s estranged spouse wanted to be able to return to his marital residence and retrieve his personal effects.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

When it comes to their finances, Halterman is hoping the court will allow the pair to file their 2022 taxes separately. He would like to be “permitted” to claim one of their minor children as a dependent on the legal papers.

Furthermore, the reality star’s former partner is looking to “expedite a resolution” by having both parties attend a case management conference.

According to separate court documents, Halterman confirmed that he is currently unemployed and claimed that his estranged wife is “not believed to be employed.” He alleged in the filing that the former spouses have “lived separate and apart” since late February.

Us previously confirmed on March 20 that Halterman and the Indiana native split after nearly four years of marriage.

The TLC personality married her longtime boyfriend in March 2019 after eloping two years prior. The duo, whose relationship often played out in front of the cameras on the reality series, welcomed their first child in November 2020 and their second son was born in July 2022.

Ahead of their split, Slaton exclusively told Us that she had no plans to expand her family. “I do not want more kids, my family is complete!” she said in February. “As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself.”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.