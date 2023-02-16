Sharing her secrets. Amy Slaton has opened up about how she manages her wellness journey on a daily basis.

“I don’t have a favorite [workout] routine. As far as eating habits go, I eat small meals with high protein and [have] low carbs,” the 1000-Lb. Sisters personality, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 16.

1000-Lb. Sisters debuted on TLC in January 2020, chronicling siblings Amy and Tammy Slaton’s dependent relationship amid their respective weight loss struggles. When the docuseries began, Amy was very eager to drop pounds to be able to have children.

The reality TV star and husband Michael Halterman, who wed in March 2019, have since welcomed two sons: Gage, 2, and Glenn, 6 months.

“Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he’s going off to college,” Amy gushed in a 1000-Lb. Sisters confessional from season 2, documenting her eldest son’s November 2020 birth. “It’s emotional. You can’t really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don’t have words to explain how much you love him.”

She added at the time: “Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal. My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes. I made this little ball of joy!”

While the YouTube personality and Michael, 39, love doting on their little ones, they are not looking to further expand their brood.

“I do not want more kids, my family is complete!” Amy told Us on Thursday, before revealing how she balances motherhood with self-care. “As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself.”

The Kentucky native’s extended family, however, grew in November 2022 after Tammy, 36, married Caleb Willingham. (The newlyweds first met at an Ohio rehab center.)

“Caleb and Mike haven’t had much time together but I’m sure they will get along great,” Amy told Us. “I love just having quiet family time and watching movies together.”

While Caleb, 39, and Michael have not had many chances to bond yet, Tammy called her groom a “true partner” amid her own weight loss journey.

“We support each other wholeheartedly. On our weight loss journeys, when he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation,” Tammy told Us earlier this month, noting Caleb has been supportive after she underwent gastric bypass surgery. “It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.