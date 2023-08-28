Viewers have watched 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton deal with major health problems over the years, and now they’re cheering her on in her weight loss journey.

Tammy suffered numerous health crises throughout the years as her weight and partying lifestyle grew out of control. In November 2021, the reality star was put on life support after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning. Miraculously, Tammy, who also underwent tracheostomy during the ordeal, survived — and thrived.

In the finale of season 3, which aired in January 2022, Tammy’s brother, Chris Combs, revealed that she had already lost 115 pounds while at a rehab facility in Ohio, where she had been after being released from the hospital. For her part, Tammy uploaded a video via TikTok the following month where she teased her significant weight loss.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see Tammy’s weight loss transformation: