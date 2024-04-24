1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton continues to show off her impressive weight loss journey.

Tammy, 37, shared a picture via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24 sitting poolside with friend Haley Michelle.

In the snap, Tammy is wearing a blue-and-silver scalloped designed swimsuit staring adoringly at her friend with her feet dipped in the water.

“Proud of u 💙 #tammyslatonweightloss,” Haley, 29, captioned the image, which was also shared to Tammy’s page.

Tammy has been keeping her fans and followers updated on her ongoing weight loss accomplishments, many of whom left their supportive words of encouragement in the comments.

“You look amazing Tammy I’m so proud of you😍😍😍😍,” one person commented. Another wrote, “You got to swim! So happy for you! I know how much you love to do it so that’s so great to see.”

The TLC reality star, who appears on 1000-Lb. Sisters alongside younger sister Amy Slaton, has recently lost more than 400 pounds.

In addition to the health benefits, Tammy revealed the weight loss has enabled her to start thinking about other exciting developments: like learning to drive.

“I do want to learn eventually,” Tammy answered a fan’s question on TikTok in December 2023. “But right now anxiety’s just a little too much. A lot going on. But baby steps.”

Tammy said she recently got behind the wheel of a golf cart, but “didn’t go too fast.”

In September 2022, Tammy underwent gastric bypass surgery which was largely responsible for the massive weight loss.

“I wised up and got my surgery,” she told People in June 2023. “I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”

Tammy continued, “Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

Since the surgery, Tammy has been forced to keep on top of her health and diet goals. Perhaps most difficultly, Tammy has been forced to drastically cut down on her beloved “sodies” (a.k.a. soda pop).

“I don’t drink sodies that often anymore,” Tammy said in a November 2023 TikTok video. “I mean, maybe two 12-ounce cans a day, sometimes not even that. Sometimes just one, sometimes not at all.”