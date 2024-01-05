Tammy Slaton is adjusting to her new life after losing several hundred pounds.

The 37-year-old star of TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters answered a fan on TikTok who asked if she had learned how to drive yet. A recent episode of the reality series showed that Slaton was now able to fit in the driver’s seat of a car as a result of her dramatic weight loss.

“I do want to learn eventually,” Slaton said in a video shared on Sunday, December 31. “But right now anxiety’s just a little too much. A lot going on. But baby steps.”

The reality star said that she has driven a golf cart but “it didn’t go too fast.”

Related: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton’s Body Transformation Over the Years Viewers have watched 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton deal with major health problems over the years, and now they’re cheering her on in her weight loss journey. Tammy suffered numerous health crises throughout the years as her weight and partying lifestyle grew out of control. In November 2021, the reality star was put on life […]

“But yes, eventually, I do want to drive a car,” she added.

1000-Lb. Sisters, which premiered in 2020, follows Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton on their weight loss journeys. In the series’ season 3 finale, which aired in January 2022, Tammy’s brother Chris Combs revealed that Tammy had lost 115 pounds after entering a rehab facility in Ohio. In September 2022, Tammy underwent gastric bypass surgery and has since lost more than 400 pounds in total.

“I wised up and got my surgery,” Tammy told People in June 2023. “I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime. Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

“I’m feeling great!” she added. “I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

Related: Celebrities' Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.

Tammy has also been sharing her weight loss journey on social media. In a November 2023 TikTok video, she revealed that she doesn’t drink as much soda (which she calls “sodies”) anymore. In the first season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, she and Amy, 36, told a dietician that they drink eight to 12 cans of soda per day.

“I don’t drink sodies that often anymore,” Tammy said in her TikTok video last year. “I mean, maybe two 12-ounce cans a day, sometimes not even that. Sometimes just one, sometimes not at all.”

She continued, “If I do drink something else it’s tea … diet tea or sugar-free Gatorades. I do like drinking Crystal Light packets, stuff like that sometimes … but plain ordinary water.”

In a since-deleted Instagram comment, Tammy shared some diet tips that have helped her maintain her weight loss. “Oh, you [eat] proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control,” she wrote.