Since starring on 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy Slaton has tried to make healthier life decisions, including cutting back on her soda intake.

“I don’t drink sodies that often anymore,” Slaton, 37, shared with fans in a Wednesday, November 29, TikTok video when asked whether she still drinks up to 12 cans of soda (which she calls “sodies”) every day. “I mean, maybe two 12-ounce cans a day, sometimes not even that. Sometimes just one, sometimes not at all.”

Instead of drinking sugary beverages, Slaton admitted that she now “mainly” drinks water.

“If I do drink something else it’s tea … diet tea or sugar-free Gatorades,” she explained. “I do like drinking Crystal Light packets, stuff like that sometimes … but plain ordinary water.”

In the first season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which aired in 2020, Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton, told a dietician that they drink “eight to 12 [cans]” of soda per day. Amy, 36, went on to note that the pair were only drinking diet soda.

“Our mom told us when we were younger, if we ate sugar, you drink a Diet Coke afterwards and it’ll cancel out the sugar,” Amy told the specialist.

Since starting the TLC show in 2020 at around 600 pounds, Tammy has gone through a dramatic weight loss.

In the season 3 finale of 1000 Lb. Sisters, which aired in January 2022, Tammy’s brother, Chris Combs, said that Tammy had entered a rehab facility in Ohio and lost 115 pounds.

Tammy then underwent gastric bypass surgery in September 2022 and has since continued on her weight loss journey.

“I wised up and got my surgery,” Tammy told People in June. “I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime. Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

While the surgery was quite intense, Tammy admitted she is grateful to have done it.

“I’m feeling great!” she told the outlet at the time. “I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

In September, Tammy shared some dieting tips that have helped her maintain her weight loss.

“Oh, you [eat] proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control,” she wrote via Instagram in a since-deleted comment.