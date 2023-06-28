1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her dramatic full-body weight loss for the first time since she underwent gastric bypass surgery in summer 2022.

After the TLC personality, 36, shared her slimmed down figure via Instagram on Tuesday, June 27, donning a floral maxi dress, her fans took to the comments section to praise her body transformation.

“Where did Tammy go? 🧐 You look incredible!” one Instagram user wrote.

Another chimed in: “🔥🔥 GIRL YESS QUEEN you look amazing!!!! I’m so proud of [you] !!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!”

Slaton has been more active on the social media platform since her weight loss surgery. During a season 4 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which aired in February, the Kentucky native recalled the moment she realized she’d hit the necessary weight to qualify for the procedure.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” Slaton said during the episode. “I’m, like, 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

She continued: “I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

While recovering at an Ohio rehab center, the reality TV star met fellow patient Caleb Willingham and the pair tied the knot at the facility in November 2022. Slaton exclusively told Us Weekly in February that her weight loss procedure had “not changed” her relationship with Willingham, 39.

“We support each other wholeheartedly. On our weight loss journeys, when he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation,” she said at the time. “It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”

Earlier this month, Slaton celebrated a major milestone in her journey — breathing on her own without the assistance of an oxygen tube.

In an Instagram video shared by her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, Slaton surprised the medical professional for his birthday by visiting his office and showing off the fact that she was walking on her own with no oxygen tube in sight.

“Something’s missing!” she proudly declared in the clip, pointing to her face as she walked.

“No oxygen! That’s awesome,” Smith said before Slaton replied that she’d been without it for about two weeks.

The surgeon captioned the video, “The best birthday surprise.”

Slaton — who has suffered from numerous health issues in the past, including life-threatening carbon monoxide poisoning in 2021 — has been living her best life in recent months. In May, she was all smiles while attending a girl’s night out with sister Amy Slaton. Amy, 35 — who shares sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 11 months, with estranged husband Michael Halterman — shared snaps from the fun-filled evening.

“Had a blast last night . totally embarrassed myself but it was fun. Now to go pick up my boys.. can’t wait to see my new friends again we love y’all!!!” she captioned the post.

Fans sounded off in the comments to praise Tammy’s progress.

“No trach, no oxygen, no wheelchair, Standing on her own, even doing a little squat This is soo awesome to see! Congrats on the hard work,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another fan added: “Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming. Proud of y’all’s progress ❤️.”