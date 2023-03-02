1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham’s Relationship Timeline

Her one and only! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton found love with husband Caleb Willingham after meeting him at a rehab facility in Ohio.

The twosome tied the knot at the same facility — where they were both being treated for obesity-related health issues — in November 2022, one year after they met. Tammy previously had a successful gastric bypass surgery at the treatment center in summer 2022.

“It was the best day of our lives,” Slaton, 36, told E! News of the nuptials in January 2023. “There was so much love in the room. I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come.”

Tammy also reflected on the early days of the pair’s courtship, revealing how Caleb literally swept her off her feet.

“When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair,” she revealed.

The TLC personality added that she was in a good place mentally and physically as she adjusted to her new role as a wife.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time,” she said. “I’ve got a lot more energy. I’m living life to the fullest.”

Tammy has been candid about how she and her husband lean on each other amid their respective health struggles.

“We support each other wholeheartedly on our weight loss journeys,” the Kentucky native told Us Weekly in February 2023, noting that her gastric bypass surgery “has not changed” her relationship. “When he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me, and we talk about the situation. It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”

Tammy shared that she fell in love with “literally everything about” Caleb, including “how sweet” he is. “He treats me so different from any other person I was with,” she said.

In addition to her spouse, Tammy has the support of her sister and costar, Amy Slaton. During a February 2023 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy reacted to her sibling getting approved for weight loss surgery.

“I’m so relieved,” she said in a confessional. “Honestly, after her past failures, I really didn’t think she could do it. But she proved me wrong.” Amy had her own gastric bypass surgery in 2019 and has lost over 100 pounds since.

Keep scrolling for a look at Tammy and Caleb’s relationship timeline: