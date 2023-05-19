Sponsorship, please! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is working hard on her weight loss journey — but one ice cold refreshment remains a go-to in her diet.

“LOL diet soda ambassador,” Salon, 36, joked via Instagram on Friday, May 19, alongside a series of photos of her posing with a Diet Coke bottle.

While the TLC star seemed happy to be sipping on her favorite drink, fans quickly took to the comments section to express their concern for Slaton, who underwent gastric bypass surgery in June 2022.

“Remember diet sodies do not cancel out the sugar 💀💀💀,” one fan wrote, while another replied: “Tammy! With gastric bypass surgery you are not supposed to drink any pop at all. The carbonation will expand your stomachs girl!”

Others, however, supported the Kentucky native in her choice of beverage. “Leave Tammy alone Karens … she can have a damn diet soda. Did she say somewhere that she drinks this all day or everyday?? No. Now toodle on back to your own business,” one fan said. Another added: “Everyone can have a cheat day, leave her alone and let her live her life.”

Slaton has starred on 1000-Lb. Sisters with sister Amy Halterman since its premiere in 2020. Viewers have tuned into the reality series to watch the siblings battle the scale in order to live the lives they desire. Tammy, for her part, wanted to live a healthier lifestyle in order to avoid being confined to bed due to her weight.

In November 2021 — after a number of health crises — she was put on life support after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning. By the January 2022 season 3 finale, brother Chris Combs revealed that she had already lost 115 pounds while at a rehab facility in Ohio. Tammy later uploaded a video via TikTok the following month where she teased her weight loss.

“I’d love to give you a weight loss update, but you’re going to have to wait until season 4 comes out. Sorry!” she told fans at the time, adding, “Just know that I’m staying on track and things are looking up!”

However, during the season 4 premiere of the series — which aired in January after being filmed months prior — Tammy revealed that she had checked back into rehab after she hit the 717-pound mark.

“Two months ago, I decided to go back to rehab. I weighed the most I’ve ever weighed,” she explained in a confessional. “I just don’t feel good,” she cried as she stepped on the scale.

That same month, Tammy gave fans a real-time update via TikTok, saying that while she “can’t” discuss everything that’s “going on with my hair, my weight, my clothes, my marriage” — she tied the knot with Caleb Willingham, whom she met in rehab, in November 2022 — because she’s “still under contract” with TLC, she encouraged fans to continue to follow her on her journey.

Earlier this month, Amy, 35, shared images from a girl’s night out with her and Tammy’s friends via social media. The post marked the first time Tammy was seen standing on her own following her weight loss.

“Had a blast last night,” Amy — who is currently going through a divorce from estranged husband Michael Halterman — captioned the sweet snaps. “Totally embarrassed myself but it was fun. Now to go pick up my boys. Can’t wait to see my new friends again. Love y’all!!!”