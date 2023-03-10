1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Worries Tammy's Marriage Will Be a 'Travesty': Watch

Voicing her concerns. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton shares her reservations about Tammy Slaton’s wedding to Caleb Willingham in a sneak peek at the Tuesday, March 14, episode shared with Us Weekly.

“It’s awful soon, sis,” Amy, 35, tells her sister in the clip after Tammy asks if she’ll be her maid of honor and wedding planner.

The older sibling — who married husband Michael Halterman in March 2019 — adds that juggling planning and parenting sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months, might be difficult for her.

“I’m ready to do this for you, I am. It’s just I’ve got a lot going on with Glenn and Gage,” she shares.

Tammy, 36, for her part, doesn’t accept her sister’s protestations.

“I did everything for Amy’s wedding. Ordered the decorations, picked out the food, the venue, the music, the ambiance. So, I’d like her to return the favor,” she recalls during a confessional in the teaser. “I am very much aware that Amy’s got two beautiful boys, and while them babies are sleeping, she can be on the internet looking for party supplies. … So, no excuses, bitch.”

After some back and forth between the TLC personalities, Amy agrees to be Tammy’s bridesmaid and wedding planner, noting that although she loves her sister “unconditionally,” she can’t say the same about her fiancé as she doesn’t “know him that well.”

The younger sibling replies: “You don’t have to get to know him, I gotta get to know him. That’s all that matters.”

The first look at the episode ends with Amy revealing that she’s worried for Tammy.

“I’m genuinely trying to give Tammy everything she wanted in a wedding but I’m just so scared it’s gonna end up in travesty,” she admits. “What if you end up going home and figuring out you just didn’t wanna be married after all? Once they get home and reality sets in, who knows what’ll happen?”

Tammy met Caleb in November 2021 when they were both receiving treatment for obesity-related health issues at an Ohio rehab facility. One year later, the duo tied the knot at the treatment center. The nuptials will play out on season 4, airing now on TLC.

“It was the best day of our lives,” Tammy told E! News of the wedding day in January 2023. “There was so much love in the room. I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come.”

One month later, the Kentucky native gushed to Us about how she and Caleb lean on each other amid their respective health struggles.

“We support each other wholeheartedly on our weight loss journeys,” she shared. “When he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me, and we talk about the situation. It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”