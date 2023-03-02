The man of the hour! Tammy Slaton finally introduces Caleb Willingham to viewers in the upcoming episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“Caleb is someone I have been getting to know for the past couple of weeks,” Tammy, 36, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from the Tuesday, March 7, episode of the TLC series. “Caleb’s been here for almost a year.”

The reality star reveals in the clip that she has slowing been spending time with Caleb while they were both seeking treatment at an Ohio rehab facility amid their respective weight issues.

“I’m really glad you stayed. ‘Cause now, you know, I kinda get to know you a little better,” Caleb says in the teaser, to which Tammy quips, “I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing.”

Caleb — who married the TV personality in November 2022 after meeting in 2021— notes in the video that it’s been “a great thing so far” as his friendship with Tammy becomes something more.

“You know the other day, Tammy actually saved my life,” he tells some of their fellow Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center patients. “I was out of oxygen. I was sitting her hurting, in pain, tears falling down my face, and she got help. It meant the world to me because you showed kindness.”

Caleb later reveals that it was actually Tammy’s story that brought him to the rehab facility after one of his friends’ wives saw pieces about her journey on social media.

“Just hearing about how well somebody was able to do [made me take the plunge],” he explains, to which one of the other residents jokes, “Stalker vibes.”

Caleb, however, quickly denied the allegations, saying, “I don’t stalk, I do research!” Tammy, for her part, confesses to the cameras that she is fine with Caleb looking her up before coming in for treatment.

“I think he just flirted with me,” she says during a confessional with a little laugh. “It might be a tad but stalkerish, but I ain’t mad at him.”

Last month, Tammy exclusively shared with Us how her relationship with Caleb has shifted following her gastric bypass surgery in 2022. (The TLC personality hit her goal weight of 534.7 pounds before being able to get the procedure.)

“We support each other wholeheartedly. On our weight loss journeys, when he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation,” the Kentucky native told Us on February 13. “It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”

She revealed that her spouse “treats me so different from any other person I was with” in the past. “He truly was a godsend [through my weight-loss efforts].”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.