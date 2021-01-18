Tammy and Amy Slaton are hitting their breaking points. During the Monday, January 18, episode of 1,000-Lb. Sisters, the women attend a therapy session but can’t seem to get on the same page about anything.

“When I look for her to go get my food, every time where I tell her I want something specific and she brings back something different, I’m like, ‘Is that what I asked for?'” Tammy, 34, tells the therapist in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. Amy, 33, quickly fires back, “You act like you’re the innocent angel.”

During the season, Tammy has continued to struggle to stick to her weight loss goals. Amy, meanwhile, qualified and went through with bariatric surgery. Tammy now lives next door to Amy and her husband, Michael Halterman, and depends on them for her basic needs, but it hasn’t been easy.

“I know I don’t make the greatest decisions on food but neither do you, and you think it’s OK just because you had the surgery,” Tammy tells her sister. Amy responds, “I never said it was OK.”

Amy then claims her sister holds their money over her. “Sometimes you say, ‘This is my money. if you don’t do it, I’m gonna call the cops on you.'” The statement seemingly pushes Tammy over the edge.

“I’m gonna walk the f—k out, Amy,” she snaps. “I’m not doing this s—t.”

This season, Amy will also drop a bombshell on her family: She’s pregnant after losing 124 pounds during surgery. In the first season 2 trailer, she revealed, “Having a baby means the world to me,” noting that being a mom is “everything I’ve always wanted.”

However, her bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter had advised her to wait two years before trying to start a family. Four months after she came out of surgery, she found out she was pregnant.

“At first I thought the doctor made a mistake by telling me I was pregnant,” Amy told the Today show earlier this month. “Then I was just overjoyed by the news, but scared being I had gastric bypass surgery four months before. But I’m ready to be a mom and all of that comes with it.”

1,000-Lb. Sisters airs on TLC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.