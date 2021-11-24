‘Tis the season to add some sparkle! Lifestyle expert Mark Addison revealed to Us Weekly how the pros keep their holiday parties stylish and their guests happy. From keeping your drinks cold all night to how to style your table on a budget, watch the exclusive video above to see how the Cocktail Chameleon author can up your game and style your party like the stars.

Ice, Ice Baby

“The key to partying like the stars is extra cold drinks because no one’s here for a warm cocktail,” Addison told Us. To prevent the party faux pas, he shared how to make a DIY ice bucket that will not only keep your drinks cold all night but also will be a gorgeous centerpiece for your bar.

“I created an ice bucket made out of ice. I filled [a gallon-sized bucket] with water, fresh cranberries, star anise, and a little bit of holiday greenery that you can trim off your tree,” he explained. “Then I put an empty bottle in it and freeze it. Use a little bit of warm water to get the bottle and the ice bucket out.”

Think Outside the Box

“My favorite thing to do is you use wallpaper remnant as a table runner,” Addison showed Us. “It’s perfect because it’s laying around your house already and now you can put it to good use. You can also use holiday wrapping paper or some other craft paper that you like.”

Instead of traditional napkin rings, the decor guru uses inexpensive faux diamond bracelets around the napkins and as an added bonus, your guests can take them home as a party favor.

For place cards, Addison placed mini bottles of Freixenet at each table setting. Their black matte bottles are perfect for writing holiday sayings or your guests’ names with a metallic marker.

Drink and Be Merry

“My no. 1 rule for partying around the holidays is that you have to get yourself out from behind the bar,” he advised. “Let your guests do some of the work and enjoy making their own cocktails.”

Addison created a Make-Your-Own Cava Bar that had all the fixings for your guests to make several concoctions.

“Set out a selection of juices and flavored syrups with a mix of garnishes to adorn the cocktails,” he shared. “Let your guests’ creativity and tastebuds guide their way in crafting their own signature Cava cocktails.”

See below for a few of his favorite holiday cocktail recipes!

Serendipity

2 oz Fresh Apple Cider

3 oz Freixenet

Green & Red Apple Slices

Cinnamon Sugar Rim

1. Dip the rim of your glass in a mix of cinnamon and sugar. If it’s not sticking, add a little lime juice to the rim before adding.

2. Pour the apple cider into your glass and top with Freixenet. Garnish with two apple slices.

Cran-Mosa

2 ounces Cranberry Juice

3 ounces Freixenet

A spoonful of Pomegranate Seeds

1 Rosemary Sprig

1. Add cranberry juice and Freixenet to your glass.

2. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and a rosemary sprig.

Jack Frost

1/2 ounce Blue Curacao

1 1/2 ounces Lemonade

3 ounces Freixenet

1 Candy Cane

1. Add blue Curacao, lemonade and Freixenet to your glass.

2. Garnish with a candy cane.