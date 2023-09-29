1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton opened up about what dieting tips have helped her maintain her weight loss.

After taking a brief hiatus from social media, Slaton, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 28, to share a series of videos and pictures of herself showing off her slimmed-down physique. Many fans took to the comments to applaud Slaton’s progress and sought out her advice.

“Oh, you [eat] proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control,” Slaton responded to one fan in a since-deleted thread, according to the Daily Mail.

As Slaton has dished out her expertise on crafting a menu that helps her reach her goals, she’s also shown off some of her signature creations. In August, Slaton posted a few of her favorite meals she’s prepared for herself and her family.

Related: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy's Body Transformation Over the Years Viewers have watched 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton deal with major health problems over the years, and now they’re cheering her on in her weight loss journey. Tammy suffered numerous health crises throughout the years as her weight and partying lifestyle grew out of control. In November 2021, the reality star was put on life […]

“Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat good and I’m finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool me chef TT or chef TamTam lol 😂,” she wrote via Instagram at time alongside a slideshow of several dishes.

When fans were first introduced to Slaton on 1000-Lb Sisters in 2020, she weighed around 600 lbs. While her weight fluctuated throughout the first couple of seasons, she lost 115 lbs after entering rehab in 2021. Two years later, she reached her goal weight that qualified her for bariatric surgery — a procedure that makes changes to a person’s digestive system to help with weight loss, per the Mayo Clinic. (Slaton underwent the surgery in 2022, which was documented in a June episode of 1000-Lb Sisters.

“I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited—just all the emotions,” she gushed in a confessional about her accomplishment. “I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

Slaton has certainly made progress in her health journey, but she has also faced her fair share of adversity. The TLC star revealed earlier this year that her husband, Caleb Willingham, had died.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much,” Tammy wrote via Instagram in July, confirming that Willingham had passed away at age 40. “Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️.”

Two days later, Slaton confessed she and Willingham were having problems in their marriage before his death.

“I’m in the stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems but I loved that man and I still do,” she said in July in an emotional TikTok video. Though she didn’t want to “get into details of what happened,” she knows Willingham is “looking down” on her. “You know, he’s not in any pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place,” she explained.

Related: 1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy and Tammy’s Ups and Downs: Relationship Woes and More While Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton have showcased their weight loss journey on 1000-Lb. Sisters, the siblings have had their fair share of ups and downs on and off camera. Amy, for her part, opened up about her run-in with the law when she was in her early 20s. During a February 2017 YouTube video, […]

Slaton and Willingham had met while in rehab together. Nearly one year later, the couple exchanged vows at the center where they met. “I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come,” she told E! News of the wedding, declaring it as the “best day” of the duo’s lives.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Slaton exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Willingham before his death, sharing how they were there for each other throughout their struggles.

“We support each other wholeheartedly. On our weight loss journeys, when he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation,” Slaton explained to Us in February. “It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”