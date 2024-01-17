1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has clarified her sexuality less than one year after the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

“I’m a supporter of everybody,” Slaton, 37, said in a Tuesday, January 16, TikTok video, responding to a social media commenter who asked whether she is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. “Well, I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian.”

She added, “Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary [or] whatever. I’m just a lover.”

Slaton married Willingham in November 2022 after they met at a rehab facility one year prior.

“It was the best day of our lives,” Slaton gushed to E! News in January 2023 of their wedding day. “There was so much love in the room. I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come. … When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair!”

Shortly after their nuptials, Slaton underwent gastric bypass surgery with Willingham by her side.

“We support each other wholeheartedly,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. “On our weight loss journeys, when he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation. It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”

Slaton added at the time, “He treats me so different from any other person I was with. He truly was a godsend [through my weight-loss efforts].”

Five months later, Willingham died at the age of 40.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much,” Slaton wrote via Instagram in July 2023. “Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️.”

Several days later, Slaton revealed via her TikTok that she was coping with the different “stages of grief.”

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man and I still do,” Slaton said through tears. “I know he’s looking down on me. You know, he’s not in any pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place.”

Willingham was laid to rest in an intimate funeral service in August 2023. Tammy was joined by her loved ones, including sister Amy Slaton, at the memorial.