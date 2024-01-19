1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Gets Free Pedicure After Weight Loss

It’s a full circle moment for 1000-Lb. Sister’s Tammy Slaton in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, January 23, episode.

The clip begins with Tammy, 37, and Amy Slaton returning to a nail salon, where Tammy explains “things didn’t go so well” three years ago.

In a flashback, Tammy took one look at the stairs next to the pedicure chair inside the shop and said, “I’m not gonna be able to get up there.” When Amy, 36, encouraged her sister to try, Tammy got visibly frustrated as she exclaimed, “I can’t!”

While Tammy still received a pedicure in a “regular seat,” Sarah posed a challenge for the reality star.

“When you have lost enough weight that you can actually get up here, I want you to come back, and it will be my treat,” Sarah said. “It will be my treat for you.”

In response, Tammy exclaimed, “Free!” and the pair shook on the deal.

On Tuesday’s episode, Sarah greets Tammy and Amy when they walk into the shop and gushes that she’s “so proud” of the sisters.

“It was very shocking to see the difference in Tammy,” Sarah says in a confessional. “Of course, Amy has lost quite a bit, too. But Tammy’s was just so much more unexpected to me how much she had lost compared to when she was here the last time.”

In the clip, Tammy is able to finally conquer those stairs, saying in a confessional, “Being able to walk up those stairs is not about the free pedicure. It’s about proving to myself, and to Amy, that I can do it.”

After watching her sister “climb up” the stairs, Amy says in a confessional, “It’s like a mom watching a kid walk for the first time.” While laughing, she adds, “It’s like my baby did it. Oh, my God. That’s a big baby!”

“So, pedicure is on me today, and I’m very proud to see you walk up those stairs and get in that chair,” Sarah says, to which Tammy adds, “With no oxygen!”

Tammy began the series around 600 pounds in January 2020, and her weight went on to fluctuate throughout the show.

At the end of season 3, which aired in January 2022, her brother, Chris Combs, revealed that the reality star had lost 115 lbs while at a rehab facility in Ohio.

1000-Lb. Sisters airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.