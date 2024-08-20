TLC star Tammy Slaton is celebrating a major milestone.

The 1,000-Lb. Sisters star shared a video on Sunday, August 18, revealing that she’s lost 500 pounds since 2022.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends,” Slaton wrote over a TikTok video in which she can be seen posing alongside other “weightloss warriors.”

“I’m so proud of each and everyone of y’all not only are you beautiful on the inside but your gorgeous on the outside never forget,” Slaton, 38, added over the reshared video.

In the original video shared by one of her fellow “weightloss warriors,” Slaton can be seen wearing a red shirt and leggings as she stands alongside the other women. The reality show star used the duet feature on the video-sharing app to add her own clip, lip-syncing along to the song “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

Collectively, Slaton and the women in the video shared that they have lost a total of 2,078 pounds.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section to congratulate Slaton.

“I am so proud of you !! I am proud of you and all your siblings to fight against one of the hardest battles,” one fan wrote. “I am still fighting my battle I have never been a smaller person! you inspired me!”

Another shared how “proud” they were of Slaton’s continued weight-loss journey. Other commenters referred to the reality star as their “inspiration.”

In September 2022, Slaton underwent gastric bypass surgery and has been keeping fans updated on her weight loss journey ever since.

“The process of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy. I worked my butt off,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2023. “I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”

Slaton had to meet her goal weight of 534.7 pounds in order to get approved for the weight-loss surgery. She told Us that her recovery “wasn’t too hard” but she did learn “how much food” she’s been able to eat. The TLC star has also incorporated exercising into her daily routine.

“I like chair exercises, lifting weights, running the bike and walking,” she told Us.

1,000-Lb. Sisters premiered via TLC in January 2020. Throughout the show’s five seasons, viewers have watched Slaton and her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman’s respective weight loss journeys.

Prior to Sunday’s weight-loss update, Slaton gave fans a look at her 400-pound weight loss in April. Slaton shared a photo via Instagram of her sitting poolside with friend Haley Michelle while wearing a blue bathing suit.

“Proud of you,” Haley captioned the Instagram photo along with a blue heart.