While in Florida, Amy Slaton needs her personal space from her family in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of next week’s 1000-Lb. Sisters.

The clip from the Tuesday, January 30, episode begins with the family seated around a table eating dinner. While Amy, 36, is noticeably absent from the meal, Tammy Slaton notes that her sister seems “overwhelmed.”

“We know she’s overwhelmed,” brother Chris Combs says. “Amy doesn’t see it right now, but she’ll cherish these moments later when the kids are older. … She will truly miss it.”

Amy returns to the table and explains that she got one of her kids to bed, but needs to feed “the big one.” (Amy shares sons Gage, 3, and Glenn, 18 months, with estranged husband Michael Halterman.)

Related: 1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy and Tammy’s Ups and Downs: Relationship Woes and More While Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton have showcased their weight loss journey on 1000-Lb. Sisters, the siblings have had their fair share of ups and downs on and off camera. Amy, for her part, opened up about her run-in with the law when she was in her early 20s. During a February 2017 YouTube video, […]

Amy proceeds to fill up a plate of food to hand to her eldest son and attempts to leave the room with it — but is stopped by her family who exclaim that he can’t eat on the furniture.

“I really, truly, believe that she wants our opinion to make her life better, to make her kids’ life better. But on the flip side of that, I think she’s sometimes slow in picking up on what we’re trying to convey to her. Like, don’t feed your kids on the vacation rental couch, bitch,” sister Amanda Halterman says in a confessional.

Going along with her family’s wishes, Amy brings Gage to the table with her and sits him on her lap as she feeds him asparagus. To her shock, her little one eats the vegetable — and seemingly enjoys it.

This prompts Tammy, 37, to take a stab at eating her own asparagus. Within seconds of her first bite, Tammy makes a disgusted face and spits it out onto the plate as her family erupts into laughter.

Related: Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.

“Disgusting,” Tammy recalls in a confessional.

Back at the dinner table, Amy lets out a burp in front of her child, who quickly gets scolded by her siblings. “Don’t burp in his face,” sister Misty Wentworth says.

“I didn’t mean to!” Amy insists in reply, while she notes in a confessional, “They’re all telling me what to do. Really? Come on, now. I’m not a two-year-old. I appreciate everything my siblings do but give me some breathing room.”

While Amy may have moments of being overwhelmed with her siblings and motherhood now, the reality star had expressed her desire to lose weight and become a mother since the docuseries first aired.

Related: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton’s Weight Loss Transformation Over the Years Putting in the work! Viewers have been cheering on Amy Slaton since she began her weight loss journey on the first season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. The TLC series, which premiered in January 2020, followed the lives of Amy and her sister, Tammy Slaton, as they embarked on their respective health journeys. Amy, for her part, […]

Fans have watched Amy and her family on-screen since 1000-Lb. Sisters began in January 2020. The show is now on its fifth season, which began airing in December 2023.

Since welcoming her little ones, Amy exclusively told Us in September 2023 that she’s embraced motherhood as a busy mom — and she’s content with it.

“I do not want more kids, my family is complete!” Amy said. “As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself.”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.