It’s over. 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton and husband Michael Halterman are calling it quits after welcoming their second child, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Halterman, 40, filed for divorce from Slaton, 35, on March 13 in Kentucky.

The former couple’s decision to part ways comes less than one year since they expanded their family with son Glenn. Slaton and Halterman originally met in high school and dated for several years before their debut on the hit TLC show.

1000-Lb Sisters, which premiered in 2020, follows Amy and sister Tammy Slaton on their individual weight loss journeys. Amy’s relationship with Halterman was featured in the initial four seasons of the reality show.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” the YouTube star said during the series premiere. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

Off screen, the pair tied the knot in 2019 after allegedly eloping two years prior. Their son Gage was born in November 2020 and they welcomed their second son in July 2022.

The mom of two later gushed about getting to see milestones from her life play out on the show. “Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he’s going off to college,” she said in a season 2 episode. “It’s emotional. You can’t really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don’t have words to explain how much you love him.”

She added: “Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal. My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes. I made this little ball of joy!”

Ahead of her split from Halterman, Amy confirmed that the duo were not planning to have more kids. “I do not want more kids, my family is complete!” she exclusively told Us in February 2023. “As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself.”

