As questions began to mount about her relationship with her “spiritual sister” Haley Michelle, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton decided it was time to clear things up.

Slaton, 37, posted a TikTok video on Monday, April 29, showing her, Michelle and friend Paola Román on a recent girls trip.

With Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s song “Friends” playing, text on the screen spells out the lyrics: “F-R-I-E-N-D-S / We’re just friends / So don’t go look at me with that look in your eye.”

The video was a clear response to many of Slaton’s followers, who have expressed intrigue about her relationship with Michelle, who calls herself the “Paranormal Princess.” Michelle, 30, has become a fixture on Slaton’s social media pages in recent months, leading some to speculate that Michelle and Slaton were dating.

The concept isn’t totally out of left field, as Slaton said she was “like a lesbian” after the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, in June 2023.

“I’m a supporter of everybody,” Slaton, 37, said in a January TikTok video, responding to a commenter who asked whether she was a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. “Well, I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed.”

She continued, “Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary [or] whatever. I’m just a lover.”

Michelle has done her best to clarify the status of her relationship with Slaton, though she’s left things undeniably murky.

In a Thursday, April 25, post via Instagram, Michelle shared a photo of her and Slaton dressed in all black standing near a body of water.

“Spiritual Sisters, our powerful connection we don’t have to explain anything to anyone,” Michelle captioned the post. “You are my Best Friend 💙.”

Given Michelle’s sudden prominence in Slaton’s life, some of the reality star’s followers have begun questioning Michelle’s motives.

“It’s giving super exploitative vibes,” one person commented on Michelle’s post. “This is such a sketchy thing.”

Another wrote, “Tammy self-esteem is so low she will gravitate to anybody for friendship or love. I hope the rest of the family can step in. She needs an intervention.”

Whatever the case, Michelle has been a constant presence through Slaton’s recent health journey, which has seen her lose over 400 pounds, thanks in large part to a gastric bypass procedure in July 2022.

On Wednesday, April 24, Michelle shared a picture of her and Slaton dipping their toes into a pool together while staring adoringly into each other’s eyes. Michelle captioned the post: “Proud of you 💙.”