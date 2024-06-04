1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton keeps gushing about her “magic” new friends — but not everybody is caught under their spell.

Slaton, 37, posted a video via Instagram on Monday, June 3, showing herself and her friends Haley Michelle and Paola Román hanging out in a park dressed in nearly all black.

She captioned the clip: “Three is the magic number 🖤✨ #magic #spiritualsisters”

It was the first appearance of Michelle — who calls herself the Paranormal Princess — and Román on Slaton’s social media in nearly a month. Based on the comments, not everybody was thrilled about her return.

“🤦🏻‍♀️ damn I enjoyed the last month without seeing the clout chasers,” the top comment on the post reads. “Such a weird vibe.”

Another commented, “We don’t like them, Tammy girl.”

Michelle started becoming a near constant presence on Slaton’s social media earlier this year, seemingly out of nowhere. Some have accused her of using Slaton for fame.

In April, the pair and Román went on a “girls trip,” which they posted about multiple times.

“Spiritual Sisters , our powerful connection we don’t have to explain anything to anyone,” Michelle captioned an April 24 Instagram photo of her and Slaton. “You are my Best Friend 💙”

On the same trip, Michelle posted a picture of her and Slaton with their feet dangling in a pool, captioned: “Proud of you 💙”

For comparison’s sake, Slaton’s sister and costar Amy Slaton hasn’t been pictured with her sibling on Instagram since January 2023 — when the duo spent time with Michelle.

As fans of Slaton’s began questioning Michelle’s motives and whether or not the pair might be dating — especially after Slaton said she was “like a lesbian” following the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, in June 2023 — Slaton was eventually motivated to clear the air.

In an April 29 TikTok video, Slaton, Michelle and Román danced along to Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s song “Friends” as text on the screen spelled out the lyrics: “F-R-I-E-N-D-S / We’re just friends / So don’t go look at me with that look in your eye.”

While many of Slaton’s followers still have their suspicions about Michelle and Román’s sudden prominence in her life, not everybody is crying foul.

“Tammy is looking great! Y’all stop hating on her friends,” one supportive comment on her latest video read. “She needs support from other places and it seems like she’s getting just that. I’m proud of her progress.”

Another wrote, “Tammy is an adult who can make her own damn choices!”