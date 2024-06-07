Jake Olson, the first-ever blind Division I college football player, is mourning the loss of his guide dog, Quebec.

“A bond was broken today that defies words,” Olson shared via Instagram on Thursday, June 6. “A part of me died today along with the loss of my bestest friend I could have ever asked for.”

Olson, who lost sight in his left eye before his first birthday and went fully blind at the age of 12, made history when he snapped in two games for the USC Trojans in 2017.

“In our 13 years together, Q graduated high school with me, college with me, traveled to 28 states with me, met a US president, played in the Coliseum, ran on countless golf courses, and celebrated The best of times with me while enduring heart break with me,” Olson wrote. “He met me as a 14 year old kid and saw me to be a 27 year old man.”

OIson said Quebec “lived out his purpose to be my eyes” and he couldn’t have asked for “a better, more devoted guide dog.”

“I know God made him for me,” Olson wrote of their bond. “Quebec was born November 6th 2009. I went blind on November 12th 2009. If you know anything about dogs, it’s that they are born blind and it takes about a week for a puppy’s eyes to open. I believe Q saw for the first time the day I lost my sight. Yes, God made him for me and allowed me to be with him for 12 years and 341 days.”

Though Olson noted Quebec is “no longer with me,” he was reminded of a quote that is helping with his grief.

“I once heard that, ‘If you’re lucky enough to have known a great one, they never really leave. They stay with you as long as you live, Harness to your heart, giving their all,’” he wrote. “And Q was that! To the true GOAT. You will always be loved and remembered. I love you so so so so much pup! 🦮 💛.”

Quebec’s loss was also marked by the official USC Athletics Instagram account, which wrote, “#FightOnForever, Quebec ❤️💛.” The account noted that the bond between Olson and Quebec “showed us all what true love and loyalty look like.”

Since the end of his playing career, Olson established his foundation, Out of Sight Faith, which provides technology to blind students.