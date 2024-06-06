Women’s sports — especially women’s college athletics — are achieving new heights thanks to extraordinary athletes like Caitlin Clark.

In fact, this year’s women’s NCAA championship, which featured Clark’s University of Iowa team facing off against the South Carolina Gamecocks, drew a larger television audience than the men’s championship. Clark also became the all-time NCAA Division I leading scorer this past season, across both men’s and women’s basketball.

After a history-making run with Iowa — during which her games drew in crowds that sold out stadiums nationwide — the basketball star was drafted No. 1 overall by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

Clark isn’t the only female athlete breaking barriers though. In collaboration with Us Weekly and PlayBooked, Brand Innovators proudly announces the formation of the All American Creator Team, a groundbreaking initiative designed to honor exceptional female college athletes who excel not only in their athletic achievements but also in brand partnerships and social media influence.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the All American Creator 1st Team: five college athletes who are shaking up women’s sports, both in their athleticism and social media skills.