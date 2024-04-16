WNBA Draft 2024 Red Carpet: See Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and More 

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and more basketball stars proved that scoring on the court isn’t the only thing they’re good at. The athletes showed Us their fashionable side at the WNBA Draft.

Before WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced their new home teams, the 2024 class rocked the red carpet at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday, April 15.

Clark, 22, who was the No. 1 overall pick, made fashion history as the first basketball player dressed by Prada for the big event. She donned a white satin button-up shirt from the fashion house paired with a mesh crop top and a silk miniskirt. Clark accessorized with Prada’s black Galleria handbag and rimless sunglasses. On her feet, she opted for a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

“[I’m wearing] all Prada, I don’t think Prada’s ever fitted an NBA or WNBA player before,” Clark said in a clip reposted via her Instagram Story.

Keep scrolling to see Clark’s look and more red carpet fashion moments from the 2024 WNBA Draft: