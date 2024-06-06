The traditional landscape of college athletics has been shaken up and changed dramatically in recent years. A major catalyst? The long-overdue changes to the rule that kept student-athletes from receiving financial compensation.

Historically, strict regulations prevented athletes from capitalizing on their own identities and sparked intense debate. It was thought that athletes profiting off their college sports career would not only lead to unfair advantages and exploitation, but also compromise the amateur status. At the same time, many argued that athletes should benefit from their hard work and talent to provide opportunities for financial stability and the ability to control their own brand and image.

In October 2020, athletes seized control, when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) caused a seismic shift in college sports with their decision to allow athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Soon after, Chloe V. Mitchell, a freshman volleyball player at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, made history as the first collegiate athlete to monetize her brand on social media and leverage opportunities to grow her network — and net worth.

At just 22 years old, Mitchell is now a trailblazing entrepreneur with a national NIL Award for Innovator of the Year and an influencer with 3.2 million followers on TikTok.

Not content to make history once, Mitchell is changing the face of collegiate athletics as a cofounder of PlayBooked. The company has two main parts: One helps college athletes use a unique platform to become influencers, and the other helps national brands team up with these athletes for advertising campaigns.

As a result, Mitchell has become a leading figure in empowering college athletes to monetize their online presence while juggling the demands of academics and sports.

With her boundless creativity and zest for life, Mitchell is poised to leave a long-lasting mark on both the athletic and entrepreneurial spheres.

We sat down for an interview to discuss her company, future and how athletes can continue to leverage the NIL opportunity for long-term growth and networking.

Tell us the PlayBooked backstory.

My father played football at the University of Michigan, and when he graduated, he wasn’t able to go pro. He wasn’t prepared for life after college as he had no work experience, no money saved and no connections. So, my dad always told my brother and me that “the future is here today.” I didn’t know what that meant until I became a college recruit and NIL was about to pass.

Early on, my father and I identified an opportunity amid the shifting landscape of NIL legislation. Recognizing the potential to help athletes, we created PlayBooked.

How did you transition from college volleyball to thriving as an entrepreneur?

My expanding presence on TikTok afforded us insight into the power of digital influence, laying the groundwork for a perfect entrepreneurial opportunity for me. I quickly realized that other athletes need the same tools I learned.

We were able to translate dinner table discussions into an actual business and helped pave the way for thousands of athletes nationwide to monetize their talents.

With the enactment of further NIL legislation in 2021, PlayBooked embarked on its inaugural deal.

Being the first college athlete to profit from your NIL rights is very cool — and we imagine, very stressful.

Time management was tough. I had a demanding schedule with classes, training and games. When I added in NIL activities, I was thrust into the influencer ecosystem, which requires creativity, consistency and strategic planning — all of which require time.

Managing the expectations of fans, sponsors, coaches and academics while dealing with the scrutiny of social media led to stress and anxiety and affected my overall mental health. This was the early days of NIL, and back then, the support didn’t exist like it does today.

The pressure to perform on the court and build my brand forced me to find balance. I decided to roll the dice and focus on starting a company that helps other college athletes navigate their NIL. PlayBooked is all about doing the heavy lifting for athletes.

Describe a day in the life of a business owner, influencer and advocate for change in collegiate athletics.

Imagine juggling chainsaws while riding a unicycle on a tightrope over a pool of hungry sharks. Except instead of chainsaws, it’s endorsement deals and campaign briefs. And instead of sharks, it’s NCAA regulations and board meetings.

And the unicycle? That’s just me trying to keep my balance amidst the chaos. But hey, as long as I don’t drop any of those chainsaws or fall into the shark tank, I consider it a successful day!

True or false: Only high-profile athletes from Power 5 schools benefit from NIL.

False. Most student-athletes, especially those in less visible sports or smaller programs, can also find endorsement deals. That is where PlayBooked steps in. Brands are keen to collaborate with student-athletes, capitalizing on their popularity and influence.

We are athlete-influencing at scale, meaning we will activate campaigns with hundreds of athletes at a time. Most athletes don’t realize that NIL offers other benefits than endorsement deals. For instance, they can now host camps in their hometowns and use their reputation to draw attendees.

What’s a mantra for college athletes aiming to monetize their NIL while balancing academics and athletics?

Stay organized, set priorities, seek guidance, build your brand, negotiate wisely and maintain balance.

NIL isn’t for everyone. Don’t feel bad if it’s just not for you. If it does seem like the right fit, ensure the brands you represent resonate with you. Brands want authenticity, and you want to be true to yourself. Think long-term when you’re engaging with opportunities.

Your passion for mental health advocacy shines through in candid discussions on social media.

Beyond the slogans of “push through” and “work harder” lies a silent struggle in which athletes grapple with their innermost doubts and fears, often at the expense of their well-being.

As athletes, we’re trained to embody strength and resilience, but true grit lies in the courage to confront our inner demons with honesty and vulnerability.

The raw, unfiltered dialogue with ourselves holds the key to genuine self-care and sustainable success. Prioritize your well-being through proper rest and nutrition and seek mental health support when needed. Always take a moment to check in with the person who matters most: yourself.

PlayBooked aspires to lead in facilitating ethical and mutually beneficial partnerships between brands and athletes by promoting transparency, fairness and empowerment in athlete endorsements.

Ultimately, we strive to be a catalyst for innovation and progress in this wacky world of NIL.

