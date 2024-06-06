Why Fans Should Take Notes From These 6 Female College Athletes

The college sports world has long been about men’s football and basketball — but now, female athletes are stepping into the limelight.

During the 2023-2024 season, Caitlin Clark shined a light on the world of women’s college basketball when she took the sport by storm as the Iowa Hawkeyes guard. Following her team’s appearance in the national championship game, Clark was drafted in April as the No. 1 pick overall for the WNBA.

The craze surrounding her impressive college career, which included scoring 3,951 points (the most ever in either men’s or women’s NCAA Division I history) in one season has led to even more female athletes getting attention.

From Clemson’s Makenzie Steele to Jasmine Williams at UCF, women are making headlines for their athletic prowess and fans are taking notice. Their star power has also been pushed forward thanks to NIL (name, image and likeness) deals, which give college athletes in any sport the ability to make money off their own brand while still enrolled in school.

Us Weekly, PlayBooked and Brand Innovators partnered to develop the All American Creator Team to highlight incredible achievers that have partnered with brand leaders on campaigns.

Scroll down to meet the women that made the All American Creator Honorable Mention Team: