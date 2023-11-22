Sorry ladies, but San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa is off the market! The defensive lineman, 26, was first linked to Lauren Maenner this past summer and she hasn’t stopped rooting for him since.

Maenner, 26, teased her connection to the Bosa boys in December 2022 when she attended a San Diego Chargers game with pal Amanda Kassdikian, who is dating Nick’s older brother, Joey Bosa. Joey, 28, is a Chargers defensive end. “Chargers are the second favorite team OK,” Maenner captioned the gameday snaps.

It wasn’t until July, however, that Nick seemingly first appeared on Maenner’s Instagram Story. The next month, she shared throwbacks to the “dog days” of summer, including an image sitting on a man’s lap, who fans were convinced was the football player.

Nick’s mom, Cheryl Bosa, confirmed in October that Maenner is in fact her son’s significant other. “I love my sons gfs!!! #mamabearscublets,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Maenner with Kassdikian.

Scroll down to learn more about Maenner:

1. What Is Lauren Maenner’s Job?

Maenner works as a professional model. She is represented by KT Management, The Industry in Los Angeles and NEXT Management in Miami.

2. Where Did Lauren Maenner Go to College?

The model celebrated her graduation from Temple University in Philadelphia via social media in May 2021. “Temple, you chewed me up, spit me out and took every dime I had but here’s to my next chapter ❤️,” she captioned a series of Instagram snaps in her cap and gown. “Did that s–t from across the country 🤝 You’ll always be home Philly.”

3. How Long Has Lauren Maenner Known Nick Bosa’s Girlfriend Amanda Kassdikian?

Kassdikian first popped up on Maenner’s social media pages in summer 2021. At the time, Maenner shared a snap of the girls at a West Hollywood bar, captioning it, “Pov: ur my kid looking through old pics of me and my cool friends.”

4. Is Lauren Maenner Friends With Nick Bosa’s Family?

In addition to being close with Kassdikian, Maenner has spent a lot of time with the NFL player’s mom, Cheryl, in 2023.

When Maenner isn’t in the stands at a 49ers game with Cheryl, she can often be seen at the Chargers games alongside both Kassidikian and the football mom. “Mama Bear with her cublets 🐻,” Cheryl wrote via Instagram in October, tagging both of her son’s significant others.

5. Who Is Lauren Maenner’s Celebrity Crush?

Maenner shared via TikTok that she has a love for Matthew McConaughey, calling her page a “Matthew McConaughey fan account.” In December 2022, she praised her “secret Santa” for gifting her a shirt that supported her fandom. The T-shirt read: “I Heart Matthew McConaughey.”