Nick Bosa is the NFL’s newest “It” boy — and Kim Kardashian knows it better than anyone. The businesswoman put the San Francisco 49ers defensive end in the first-ever Skims mens campaign, and nearly broke the internet.

“Before a game, a lot of thoughts are running through my mind. Mostly just envisioning how I can execute,” he said during the Skims promotional video in October 2023. “One thing my fans might not know about me is that I’m a part-time underwear model.”

Before being drafted by the NFL, Bosa grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where his football career began. Bosa was a four-year starter at his high school St. Thomas Aquinas before committing to The Ohio State University. Following his three-year stint as a Buckeye, the football star entered the NFL draft in 2019, forgoing his senior year.

He made his NFL debut in September 2019 after signing a four-year deal with the 49ers. After an impressive season, Bosa won the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, despite the 49ers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Related: Celebs Who Love Football: Nick Lachey, Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Swift, More It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

During a 2020 game, Bosa tore his ACL and was out for the season. He recovered from his injury and returned for the 2021 season. In both 2021 and 2022, Bosa was named as one of the NFL Top 100 Players.

When it came time for the 2023 season, Bosa briefly held out on signing a deal with the 49ers. However, in September of that year, he became the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL after signing a five-year, $170 million extension, per ESPN.

Aside from his football stats, there’s a lot to know about Bosa. Keep reading for all the details:

1. Bosa Is a Buckeye

The football star attended The Ohio State University from 2016 – 2018, where he played football for two seasons before a surgery took him out of the 2018 season. Eventually, Bosa made the decision to forgo his senior year to enter the NFL draft in 2019.

2. Bosa Comes From a Football Family

Bosa isn’t the only football star in his family. His father, John Bosa, was a Miami Dolphins defensive end from 1987 – 1989. His older brother, Joey Bosa — who also attended Ohio State — has played for the Los Angeles Chargers since he was drafted in 2016.

3. Bosa Has a Controversial Past

Ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, past social media posts that Bosa had written and “liked” resurfaced online. The controversial posts, which have since been deleted, featured alleged racist and homophobic language. Bosa’s past tweets criticized Colin Kaepernick, Beyoncé and Marvel’s Black Panther. He also shared support for former President Donald Trump.

Bosa told ESPN in 2019 that he “had to” delete the past posts. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco,” the athlete said at the time.

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

Ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa addressed the controversy once again, telling reports that his agents “cleared out whatever … anything that would cause controversy,” noting he caught “heat” for the posts.

Once he was drafted to the 49ers, Bosa further spoke about the posts during a press conference.

“I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case. I think me being here is even better for me as a person, because I don’t think there’s anywhere, any city, that you could really be in that would help you grow as much as this one will,” he said in April 2019. “I’m going to be surrounded with people of all different kinds, so I’m going to grow as a person. I’m going to be on my own. I’m going to grow up, I’m gonna learn a lot of new things. It’s exciting.”

4. Bosa Had a Model Girlfriend

He started dating model Jenna Berman in 2020 and she appeared to announce their split in a November 2022 TikTok video.

“When he gives you the silent treatment but doesn’t know you can play that game 10x better. Bye forever,” Berman wrote over a video of herself blowing a kiss at the camera. The TikTok caption read, “We just will never talk again.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When asked about his life off the field in January 2022, Bosa said he’s “been a hermit for quite some time.”

5. Bosa Is an Award-Winning Athlete

In 2019, Bosa was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Following the 2022 season, he was awarded the honor of NFL Defensive Player of the Year.