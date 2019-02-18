The New York Police Department is conducting an internal review on allegations that one of its precinct commanders told officers to shoot 50 Cent “on sight.”

Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez, who’s the commanding officer of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, allegedly made the comment during a roll call at the station house in June 2018. The rapper, 43, was scheduled to attend a boxing match in the Bronx at the time, and Gonzalez allegedly told officers they should “shoot him on sight” if they saw him at the event.

The comment was not recorded, and Gonzalez tried to pass off the threat as a joke, according to the New York Daily News, who first reported the incident.

“The incident is under internal review,” an NYPD spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement.

50 Cent addressed Gonzalez’s alleged threat over a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, February 17. “This is how I wake up this morning,” he wrote in one post. “This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun. #NYnotSafe #TheGangstagotabadge.”

In the next, he wrote: “I take this threat very seriously and im consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward. I am concerned that I was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD.”

Captioning a photo of Gonzalez, 50 Cent wrote, “He think he got beef with me,so he sending the Homies to put some work in.”

“Smh 🤦‍♂️this guy is a Gangsta with a badge emanuel gonzalez, is not fit to be a commanding officer,” he captioned a fourth post.

50 Cent and Gonzalez reportedly clashed in May 2018, as well, when the Power actor reportedly commented on a lawsuit against Gonzalez. The suit alleged that the commander shook down the owner of Sunset Park nightclub Love and Lust, which 50 Cent frequents. “Get the strap,” the rapper reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, citing a slang term for gun.

Gonzalez then filed a complaint with the NYPD, claiming 50 Cent’s Instagram followers threatened him online and left him “in fear of his safety,” according to the Daily News.

Us Weekly has reached out to 50 Cent’s rep for comment.

