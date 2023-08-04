50 Cent has a crush on Helen Mirren.

“She’s sexy. She’ll look at you and you go ‘Oh s–t.’ I don’t care how old she get,” the rapper, 48, said in an interview with Men’s Health published on Friday, August 4. “I don’t give a f–k what nobody says. She’s sexy.”

50, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, recalled running into Mirren, 78, for the first time at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2017. The legendary English actress was accompanied by her husband, acclaimed director Taylor Hackford.

“Her husband is just right there with her, and he just go, like ‘Ah yeah, that’s just what she does.’ But he notices what you notice. That she’s sexy,” 50 explained in the interview. “It’s her confidence — it’s everything she is for all of these years. She’s gonna be sexy forever.”

This isn’t the first time 50 has publicly declared his love for Mirren after meeting the Oscar winner. He also opened up about his brief interaction with Mirren while chatting with Conan O’Brien on the comedian’s TBS talk show in 2018.

“I just saw her in the south of France … she just looked at me and there was this interesting thing going on in her eyes,” 50 recalled. “There is this confidence thing there from being tested and proven. She looks at you like she knows she’s sexy.”

O’Brien, 60, jokingly asked 50 Cent if he would shoot his shot with Mirren if Hackford, 78, was no longer in the picture.

“As long as he’s alive I wouldn’t say yes … it’s not right,” the rapper said. “I don’t want anyone waiting on me to get knocked off.”

Mirren and Hackford first met in 1985 and didn’t hit it off at first after the director made her wait forever before she auditioned for the movie White Nights. They hit it off however the following year, and after more than a decade of dating, the couple tied the knot in 1997.

50 Cent has been romantically linked to Meagan Good, Joy Bryant, Ciara, Chelsea Handler and others. The “In Da Club” artist also shares sons Maquis and Sire Jackson with exes Shaniqua Tompkins and Daphne Joy, respectively. Since 2019, 50 Cent has been in a relationship with model Jamira Haines, who also goes by the name Cuban Link.