‘7th Heaven’ Star Lorenzo Brino Dies at 21

7th Heaven star Lorenzo Brino died following a car accident in San Bernardino County, California, on Monday, March 9. He was 21.

TMZ reported on Sunday, March 15, that the actor was driving his Toyota Camry around 3 a.m. on Monday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a pole. Brino was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead earlier this week, but Brino’s identity was only recently confirmed.

Brino — who was part of a quadruplet — appeared on 7th Heaven as twins David and Sam Camden alongside his siblings on a rotating basis starting as infants from 1999 to 2007. The child star appeared in a total of 138 episodes between the third and 11th seasons of the show.

One of Brino’s friends paid tribute to the late star in a video where he called Brino a “beautiful soul.”

According to TMZ, Brino’s aunt, Janet Brino, wrote in a statement in Lorenzo’s honor, “To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”

7th Heaven, which ran from 1996 to 2007, followed Reverend Eric Camden (Stephen Collins), his wife Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks) and their seven children as they navigated issues ranging from dating and school to eating disorders and drugs. The story originally focused on the five children Matt Camden (Barry Watson), Mary Camden (Jessica Biel), Simon Camden (David Gallagher), Lucy Camden (Beverley Mitchell) and Ruthie Camden (Mackenzie Rosman) before twins David and Sam Camden were born in the third season.