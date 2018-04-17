Sisters make the best friends! 7th Heaven costars Beverley Mitchell and Mackenzie Rosman reunited in New York City for some girl time and made sure to document it on social media.

Mitchell, 37 — who played middle sis Lucy Camden on the hit CW drama — shared a sweet selfie to Instagram on Monday, April 16, that showed the TV siblings grinning ear to ear. “Caught up with this beauty @mackrosman!!!” she captioned the post. “My heart is full and so is my belly! Best meal ever at @thevinenyc”

And fans of the show — which aired for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007 — couldn’t help but gush. “Love that the cast of 7th heaven still hangs out! The show was my jam as a kid! So good and good for the soul,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “I was JUST watching an older 7th Heaven episode and you two were so little!! Beautiful ladies!”

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Rosman, who starred as the youngest girl in the Camden clan, shared a pic of the two wearing “best friend” shirts.

“SOO much fun catching up with this beauty!” she wrote on Instagram the following day. “Couldn’t have picked a cozier place to share memories and squeal like little girls together! Thanks @thevinenyc @hoteleventi and @kimpton for the sweet couch table and delicious dining!”

Mitchell opened up about the unique bond among her, Rosman and Jessica Biel — who played the eldest Camden sister — in a February 2017 post on her Growing Up Hollywood blog.

“I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters [to] me! They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!” she wrote at the time. “Though we don’t see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn’t be more thankful!!!”

She added: “I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!”

