’80s pop star Tiffany is breaking her silence after being involved in a car accident.

“Thanking the angels above …and thank you to all who’ve reached out after my car accident ..I’m feeling fine , no complications..Hoping they can fix my car ..be safe out there guys , and thank you again for the concern & love 😘,” the singer, 51, whose full name is Tiffany Darwish, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 1.

The California native got into a crash last week when a tire from a truck rolled across the highway and collided with her car on Interstate 65 in Nashville. Tiffany’s rep told The New York Post on Wednesday, May 31, that the tire got stuck under the driver’s side of her vehicle and prevented her from continuing on the road.

“I’m extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened,” the performer told the outlet in a statement. Tiffany did not specify whether she sought medical attention following the incident.

According to Tiffany’s rep, her car requires serious repairs after the transmission was torn apart and the side paneling was “ripped completely” off.

The songwriter rose to stardom after her debut album, Tiffany, was released in 1987. Her cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James and the Shondells topped the music charts. That same year, Tiffany continued to find success in the industry throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

Following the release of her 11th studio album, Shadows, in November 2022, Tiffany will embark on a tour later this year. She has used her social media platform to promote her YouTube series called “The Album Diaries,” where she discusses how her life has influenced her music.

Along with her singing career Tiffany has made appearances on TV shows and in movies. She voiced Judy Jetson in 1990’s Jetsons: The Movie before making cameos in Out of this World and That ’80s Show. Tiffany subsequently booked roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Young and the Restless, Necrosis, Mega Piranha and Mega Python vs. Gatoroid. Her most recent acting gig was voicing several characters in a 2019 episode of Robot Chicken.

The “New Inside” singer was previously married to makeup artist Bulmaro Garcia from 1992 to 2003. The former couple welcomed their son, Elijah, shortly after their nuptials. Tiffany later moved on with businessman Ben George, and they tied the knot in 2004. After more than a decade of marriage, the pair announced their split in 2018.