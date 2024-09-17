90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown has found his happily ever after once again.

Big Ed, 59, proposed to Porscha Raemond within 24 hours of meeting each other, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. Big Ed and Raemond, 29, met at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Plantation, Florida, during a fan meet-and-greet.

“It was love at first sight,” the insider said. “She’s incredible. She’s his dream girl.”

The source added that Ed was “blown away within a few seconds” and proposed to Raemond on their first date.

“He was so enamored that he asked the manager to get him a paperclip and he made her a ring out of it,” revealed the source. “ He got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal.”

Ed has previously been engaged to Liz Woods and Rose Vega, and both relationships were chronicled on 90 Day Fiancé. (He also shares daughter Tiffany with ex-wife Sandra Heckman.)

Ed revealed to Us in May that he was starting to date again following his split from Woods. (Ed popped the question to Woods in November 2021 but called off the wedding during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired in April.)

“It’s still weird because even the word ‘date,’ it has a negative connotation because when you date someone, you’re basically pretending to be somebody else,” Ed said. “So what I’m focusing on [is] developing friendships. I have a handful of people [who] I’ve met through the industry that we go to lunch together, we go to Top Golf, we go to happy hours together. And so, I’m patiently waiting for the right person to come along.”

He shared that he was hoping to find a “natural” and “organic” romance — and did not expect to spark a relationship with a fan.

“Would I date a fan? I have [and] I don’t recommend it,” he explained. “Here’s why: They like Big Ed, the character that I created, and once they get to know the real Ed … it’s not the same. So, dating fans, in general, [isn’t] a good idea.”

However, he noted that he’s not sure what he wants in his next relationship. “I’m looking for somebody that respects me, that I can respect somebody that’s secure,” Ed told Us. “Being a public figure, it’s really difficult and [is] for a lot of relationships. So I’m looking for somebody that doesn’t want to be in the spotlight, doesn’t want to be on TV and … they have to love who they are and be happy. I can’t make them happy and they can’t make me happy. We have to do that for ourselves.”