There seems to be trouble at home for 90 Day Fiancé stars Eric and Leida Rosenbrook. The reality couple, who appeared on the TLC show’s sixth season, got a visit from the police on Sunday, January 20, amid online reports of abuse.

The Baraboo Police Department in Wisconsin confirmed to Us Weekly that officers visited the Rosenbrook home on Sunday morning but declined to provide further details.

That same day, 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates posted a screenshot of a text conversation Leida, 29, allegedly had with an unspecified contact. “He pulled my hairs really hard,” she reportedly texted. “I don’t want to live with him anymore. I was about to kill my self with a knife. He grabbed a knife and abused me after that.”

On Monday, January 21, The Hollywood Gossip posted a screenshot reportedly showing Eric’s version of events. “We had a fight,” the 41-year-old allegedly claimed. “I had to wrestle a knife from her. As a result of the interaction, the Marine came out in me. I pulled her hair to get her to stand up as she wouldn’t let me stand her up to look her in face … She insisted on calling the cops so I did. They took her to the hospital to evaluate her mental condition.”

Earlier this month, Eric told Instagram Live viewers that the police performed a wellness check on Leida after she reportedly expressed thoughts of self-harm on social media.

And last month, the couple announced in a now-deleted Instagram video that they were quitting the series after receiving death threats. “This is not worth it all,” a tearful Leida said in the clip. “We are never going to do this again. … I swear to God, once the contract is done, we will reveal everything that they didn’t on the show.”

