Over and out. 90 Day Fiancé couple Eric and Leida Rosenbrook say they are exiting the hit TLC show after allegedly receiving death threats.

The duo, who are currently showcasing their relationship on the series’ sixth season, addressed the situation in a since-deleted Instagram video posted on a fan page.

“We put our lives in danger. We put our lives on the frontline. This is not fair,” Leida, 29, said in the clip while trying to hold back tears. “This is not worth it all. We are never going to do this again. … I swear to God, once the contract is done, we will reveal everything that they didn’t on the show.”

The Indonesian native added: “How can people wishing me die? This is not fair. I’m a human too. … I didn’t sign up for this. We didn’t know they’re going to portray us that bad.”

Eric, 41, claimed that the network is “not going to do anything” about the threats they’ve received.

“No, we won’t be on the next season. We will deal everything on our own. … Death threats are not acceptable under any circumstances,” Leida continued. “If I made those death threats by myself I wouldn’t let the authorities involved. Whoever says, ‘Boohoo Leida, this is on you’ … I pray you will never experience the same way like I have … My son doesn’t deserve to be killed or kidnapped. I keep it real. I never lie. I value honesty and I hope it will help me at the court later.”

The pair, who reside in Baraboo, Wisconsin, contacted local authorities about the threats they received, according to InTouch. Radar reports that this occurred in mid-November.

Fans speculate that the threats began after Leida told her stepdaughter Tasha, 19, that she had to leave her and Eric’s apartment. She also demanded that Eric give up his parental rights and make their relationship his “top priority.”

Us Weekly has reached out to TLC for comment

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

