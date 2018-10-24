Moving on so fast! 90 Day Fiancé star Luis Mendez got remarried five months after finalizing his divorce from Molly Hopkins.

“I love this girl so much. She is amazing,” Mendez, 27, told In Touch on Monday, October 22, one month after tying the knot. Although he is choosing not to reveal his wife’s identity, Mendez told the magazine, “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.”

The TLC personality also confirmed that he is not in communication with Hopkins, 43. “I have no contact with her. I just want to be happy,” he said. “I don’t want to know anything about it. But if she wants to congratulate me, it’s OK.”

Hopkins, for her part, found out that her ex remarried after seeing his Instagram photos from the reception, and she reacted to the news via Instagram Live earlier this month.

“Oh yeah, for all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me, I totally got used, but it’s all good,” she told her followers, according to In Touch. “Luis got married to a Dominican lady in Jersey, best I can tell. I saw pictures. Yeah, he’s married to someone else. She looks older than me, from the Dominican Republic. So all the people who thought I was crazy, his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years, so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”

Mendez and Hopkins showcased their relationship on season 5 of the reality series. Hopkins, who is from Woodstock, Georgia, met Mendez at a bar he was working at in his native Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic while she was vacationing with friends. He proposed two months later and they wed in July 2017, only to split the following January.

