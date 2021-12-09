Reaching out. 90 Day Fiancé star Tarik Myers made a public plea to wife Hazel Cagalitan amid their relationship woes.

“If I could talk to her right now, I would tell her, ‘I love you more than anybody alive. No. 2, I absolutely do not want a divorce,’” the reality star, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 8. “I absolutely do not want her to leave. I absolutely want to build our family like we’ve planned since the very beginning.”

Tarik noted that he does not “have any open lines of communication” with Hazel at this point — but “not by choice.”

The TV personality also shed some light on what led to his troubles with Hazel. “There wasn’t a big blow-up fight,” he said. “Hazel and I talked about some issues that we have talked about many, many, many times. She felt one way about these issues, and I felt another way about these issues. We disagreed on what we should do.”

Although Tarik refused to elaborate on the nature of their dispute, he claimed that it involved “the betterment of the whole entire family.” He added that he “never wanted any of this” and was not aware that Hazel “was going to leave.”

He continued: “I still don’t know if her leaving was meant to be permanent, if it was meant to be temporary, if it was meant for me … if this was her way of trying to get my attention — saying, ‘You’re not hearing me, you’re not listening to me. You’re going to listen to me now because I’m going to disappear.’”

Tarik sparked split rumors on Tuesday, December 7, when he gave an update on his marriage. “Hazel does not live with me anymore. She said she is [in] another state with people I don’t know. She’s going back to the Philippines. I do know that bc she has no choice,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories.

Hazel later changed her Instagram bio to read, “A real man wouldn’t abuse his women mentally and emotionally. Real man don’t run his mouth n social media, wait tell I’m OK. Thruth [sic] will prevail #facts.”

Tarik denied the abuse allegations on Wednesday, writing, “Not true and you know it.”

“She never, ever, ever said that she felt abused in any way,” he claimed to Us on Wednesday. “We had arguments and disagreements like everybody else, but everything I have ever done or ever said to Hazel was 100 percent out of love. She would agree with that. Now, you know, if she felt like I was abusive in tone or in nature, I mean, I definitely would apologize for that to her, and I don’t want to minimize what somebody else feels. … If she felt mentally or emotionally abused, it absolutely was not intentional by me.”

Tarik and Hazel met during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. They got married during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé in March.

With reporting by Diana Cooper