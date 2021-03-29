That’s a lot of weddings! Three 90 Day Fiancé couples got married amid the coronavirus pandemic during the Sunday, March 28, episode.

First, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi tied the knot after he said he could not live with her during Ramadan unless they were married. She was hesitant to wed too quickly due to his ultimatum, but she decided that the reward outweighed the risk. “It’s not the wedding that I wanted, but I don’t want to live the rest of my life without him,” she explained. “He’s just amazing.”

Rebecca arrived in a “Cinderella white carriage,” and instead of saying “I do” during the ceremony, Zied answered, “Yeah,” which she found humorous and repeated after him. The pair were thrilled once they made things official. “It feels so good to not have a 90-day deadline looming over and not having to worry about saying goodbye in an airport,” she said.

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan were the next duo to exchange vows. With their parents watching via video-chat, the bride and groom became emotional during the wedding.

“You restored my faith in this life,” he gushed through tears. “A lot of times I wanted to give up on love, but then I did something crazy and flew 10,000 miles and proposed to somebody I’d only seen for two weeks. And now there will never be anybody before you, ever.”

Hazel, for her part, kept her speech short. “I promise I’ll be loyal to you and a good wife and a stepmom to Auri,” she told Tarik. “I love you both forever and ever.” Following the nuptials, she quipped, “I’m the boss now, and I’m happy.”

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina then rushed to get married due to the pandemic. “I am worried that the virus will screw up the processing of this paperwork,” he detailed. “So, we decided to go ahead and get married now. That way we can apply for a green card.”

While he had second thoughts, he chose to go through with the wedding, which her parents attended via video-chat. Brandon recited his vows in Russian, while Julia said hers in English.

“How did I get so lucky to meet you? How did I get so lucky to call you my love?” he asked his bride. “I feel like the happiest man in the world. From this moment on, you are my priority. I love you and I need you forever.”

Julia read her vows from a canvas where she had written them down. “I promise to love you always. To appreciate and respect you. Make protein cookies,” she raved. “You are my friend. I am your support in everything. In any situation, I will be with you. You make me happy. I want to keep our feelings — what we feel now today — forever. I love you, Brandon. Your Russian angel.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.