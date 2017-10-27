Grab the candy corn and take a trip down ‘90s memory lane. Us Weekly has rounded up our favorite ‘90s TV moments that will get you ready for Halloween weekend. Put on a unicorn onesie and reminisce with your favorite teeny bopper stars like Zack Morris, Brenda Walsh and of course, Dawson Leery. Watch the video above to see our roundup of all our favorite nostalgic Halloween specials!

From Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to My So-Called Life, the ‘90s gave Us some of the best Halloween TV specials there are. Take a break from trick or treating, and rewatch the full Halloween scenes below!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, “Hex and the Single Guy” (1993)

You can’t miss Carlton Banks dress up like his idol – Macaulay Culkin!

Saved by the Bell, “Mystery Weekend” (1991)

Zack Morris and his crew try to solve a murder mystery in a mansion.

7th Heaven, “Halloween” (1996)

Matt and Ruthie Camden are both disappointed with this year’s Halloween costumes.

Boy Meets World, “And Then There Was Shaun” (1998)

A mystery at John Adams High leaves Shaun, Corey and Topanga spooked.

90210, “Halloween” (1991)

Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh scope out the cute boys at a Halloween party.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch, “The Phantom Menace” (1999)

When Sabrina throws a Halloween party, she realizes that she needs to let go and just have some fun!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, “Halloween” (1997)

Buffy is out to slay – watch her dropkick a vampire!

Family Matters, “Dog Day Halloween” (1990)

Steve Urkel gets held up in a bank robbery while dressed like Superman.

My So-Called Life, “Halloween” (1994)

Rayanne Graff wants to spice up Halloween night by breaking into school.

Dawson’s Creek, “The Scare” (1998)

Pacey, Dawson, Joey and Jen get spooked when they have a séance.

