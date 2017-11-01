’Tis (almost) the season! The first teaser for Fox’s A Christmas Story Live is getting Us excited for the most wonderful time of the year.

In the trailer for the live production, inspired by the 1983 film and the Broadway musical of the same name, Ralphie (Andy Walken) complains to his mom (Maya Rudolph) that his sweater is too tight, and he asks her if its really necessary for him to wear the garment in the family’s Christmas photo.

Meanwhile, Ralph’s father (Chris Diamantopolous) is prepping for the photo, and at the last minute grabs a leg lamp to hold beside him right as the camera flashes.

The star-studded cast also includes Matthew Broderick as narrator/grown-up Ralphie, Jane Krakowski as his teacher and Ana Gasteyer as his neighbor Mrs. Schwartz.

A Christmas Story Live is set to be filmed in Burbank on the Warner Bros. lot, and will air on Sunday, December 17, on Fox at 7 p.m. ET.

