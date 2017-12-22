Aaron Carter, who came out as bisexual this summer, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about experimenting with men in his teens — including his male backup dancer.

“It’s an equal attraction. I can find a man very attractive. I can have attraction to them, like sexual attraction, and then, I can have the same thing for a woman,” Carter, 30, explained to Us about being bisexual. “But I’ve never been in a relationship, full on with a male. When I was 17, I dated somebody. I’m not going to mention his name because I haven’t gotten permission.”

“But it was one of my dancers and I really liked him,” Carter added. “I thought he was good looking. He could tumble. He was just attractive to me. Even when I was younger, I had that attraction.”

The former child star also revealed that he experimented with one of his friends as a teenager.

“Well, actually, there was a time when I was like, 12 or 13, where me and my friend experimented with each other,” Carter said. “So, there were many years where I was like, ‘Aww man, I’m afraid to talk about this.’ Then two, people just come out by saying this just so they can gain LGBTQ community; three, there as all these concerns in my head. I was like, ‘Man, how do I avoid that?’ So I just wrote a very heartfelt letter, and talked about my experiences. That’s what I like to talk about, my experiences, but it really all goes back to the music.”

Carter was last linked to girlfriend Madison Parker. News of their split broke just hours after Carter shared an emotional post about his sexual orientation in August.

Man or woman, the “Don’t Say Goodbye” singer told Us why it’s hard for him to date because of his career.

“I would say one, because of what I do. It’s like I’m a pilot. Right? Because I’m always traveling,” Carter said about trying to date while maintaining a singer career. “I’m always moving around, and kind of in order for me to have a good relationship … I don’t know if it’s good, because I’m not in one, but is having my girlfriend with me because sometimes it’s hard for her. Or if I have a boyfriend, whatever it is, it’s hard for them to understand my lifestyle. My lifestyle is crazy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!